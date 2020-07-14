Cory Doctorow's first picture book, Poesy the Monster Slayer, is out today

Hurray! Cory's new picture book, Poesy the Monster Slayer, is out today. Illustrated by Matt Rockefeller, it's an "epic tale of toy-hacking, bedtime-avoidance, and monster-slaying."
Cory has sample pages on his blog, Pluralistic.
Calista Brill is a legendary comics and picture-book editor, part of the powerhouse team at Firstsecond (she's my editor!), and with Cat Wishes, a picture book that's sweet and surprising, she shows just how well she understands the form she practices.
When asked if I was interested in reviewing a picture book about the making of the atomic bomb, I told the publicist that a lot was going to depend on how the book ended. I had seen some of the interior art and text at that point, and I was intrigued by the way the […]
Our favorite six-year-old guest reviewer, Poesy Taylor Doctorow, is back with a review of the latest volume of Ariol, a French kids’ comic that Papercutz is bringing out in English.
