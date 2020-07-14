/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:43 am Tue Jul 14, 2020

Cory Doctorow's first picture book, Poesy the Monster Slayer, is out today

Hurray! Cory's new picture book, Poesy the Monster Slayer, is out today. Illustrated by Matt Rockefeller, it's an "epic tale of toy-hacking, bedtime-avoidance, and monster-slaying."

Cory has sample pages on his blog, Pluralistic.