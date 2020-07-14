Cory Doctorow's first picture book, Poesy the Monster Slayer, is out today

Hurray! Cory's new picture book, Poesy the Monster Slayer , is out today. Illustrated by Matt Rockefeller, it's an "epic tale of toy-hacking, bedtime-avoidance, and monster-slaying."

The creation story of the atomic bomb told through a powerful and moving picture book When asked if I was interested in reviewing a picture book about the making of the atomic bomb, I told the publicist that a lot was going to depend on how the book ended. I had seen some of the interior art and text at that point, and I was intrigued by the way the […] READ THE REST

Poesy guest-reviews the new Ariol book Our favorite six-year-old guest reviewer, Poesy Taylor Doctorow, is back with a review of the latest volume of Ariol, a French kids’ comic that Papercutz is bringing out in English. READ THE REST

The Bite Helper removes the itch of a mosquito bite in seconds While mosquitoes have certainly earned their title as the deadliest animal on earth, their impact on most of our lives is usually a lot less consequential. But even though they might not transmit a disease to you or seriously affect your life, being a blood donor for one of those insects is certainly an annoyance. […] READ THE REST

This smart gimbal packed with AI is like having your own robot cameraman The bar has been raised on home video production. So just in case you haven’t been on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok or other video-heavy platforms lately, the days of the boring, white-walled, locked-down selfie video that looks like it could have been filmed by hostage-takers doesn’t really cut it anymore. Thankfully, your filming options have also […] READ THE REST