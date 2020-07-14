/ Carla Sinclair / 8:23 am Tue Jul 14, 2020

Don Jr attacks his own daddy in this clever new anti-Trump ad

By the same progressive PAC that brought us Creepy Trump last week, in which Kellyanne Conway's words against Biden were turned against Trump, MeidasTouch now presents us with "Bye Don Jr: Love Me Daddy." This time it's Junior's words against Biden that narrate this clever attack ad, and Daddy is not going to be pleased.