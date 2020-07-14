How Electra the puppy keeps cool

Disabled dog gets her wheeeeeelchair Her name is Luca, and look at her go on those new wheels! She’s a little french bulldog. My parents dog. She’s about 4 years old and due to a neurological disorder her hind legs decided to crap out on her. Luckily she’s a brick shithouse and is loving her new ride. Thing handles like […] READ THE REST

My Cavalier King Charles is having none of it Looks like the dogs are getting along just fine, however. View this post on Instagram I am fitting right into this family @zuzupoos #puppy #snuggles #cute #dogsofinstagram #cavalierkingcharlesspaniel #goldenretriever #adorbs A post shared by Electra (@electra___cute) on Jul 10, 2020 at 9:00am PDT READ THE REST

An author wrote a beautiful tribute to his late dog disguised as writing advice I’ve known Literary Agent/author Eric Smith as an editor and friend for about a decade now; I even wrote a review of his most recent novel, the delightful Don’t Read the Comments, right here on BoingBoing. Sadly, Smith recently had to put down his beloved corgi, Augie, after five and a half sweet years together. […] READ THE REST

Save 50% on a 1-year subscription to Dashlane's premium password manager We all know vital information about ourselves and our private digital accounts can be compromised by cybercriminals. However, many would be frightened to know just how compromised they and their vital data are right this moment. Security researchers Digital Shadows say usernames and passwords for more than 15 billion accounts are currently up for purchase […] READ THE REST

The Bite Helper removes the itch of a mosquito bite in seconds While mosquitoes have certainly earned their title as the deadliest animal on earth, their impact on most of our lives is usually a lot less consequential. But even though they might not transmit a disease to you or seriously affect your life, being a blood donor for one of those insects is certainly an annoyance. […] READ THE REST