Nazi Sebastian Gorka is back, Trump appoints him to national security advisory board for 4 years

President Trump announces intent to appoint Sebastian Gorka to National Security Education Board
Because 2020 isn't enough of a mockery and a grim shitshow, yes. Gorka's back.
Sebastian Gorka (the 'Dr.' is phony, his PhD is not legitimate) is back in the administration, the White House announces Tuesday.
Gorka is a literal card-carrying actual Nazi who swore an oath to wipe out Jewish people and swear allegiance to Hitler. A Nazi.
Impeached President Donald Trump is said to be appointing his former White House adviser Gorka to the National Security Education Board, which oversees a government program that awards scholarships and fellowships to students.
The term of Gorka's appointment: Four years.
Awesome.
