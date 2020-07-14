Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated in hospital for 'possible infection'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday morning for treatment of a 'possible infection.'

She is 87, and has survived cancer four separate times.

The Supreme Court said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that Ginsburg is now resting comfortably.

According to the statement she “will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

