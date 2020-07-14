Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated in hospital for 'possible infection'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday morning for treatment of a 'possible infection.'
She is 87, and has survived cancer four separate times.
The Supreme Court said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that Ginsburg is now resting comfortably.
According to the statement she “will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”
Justice Ginsburg in hospital again -- expected to be there a few days after being treated for possible infection, SCOTUS says in statement. She's 87 and a four-time cancer survivor. pic.twitter.com/svsdmnC2ME
The mobile phones of a number of politicians in Spain, including the president of Catalonia’s parliament, were recently hacked. The government of Spain has been an NSO customer since 2015, reports Motherboard on Tuesday. NSO Group is an Israeli company that sells surveillance and hacking tools to governments around the world.
While mosquitoes have certainly earned their title as the deadliest animal on earth, their impact on most of our lives is usually a lot less consequential. But even though they might not transmit a disease to you or seriously affect your life, being a blood donor for one of those insects is certainly an annoyance. […]
The bar has been raised on home video production. So just in case you haven’t been on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok or other video-heavy platforms lately, the days of the boring, white-walled, locked-down selfie video that looks like it could have been filmed by hostage-takers doesn’t really cut it anymore. Thankfully, your filming options have also […]
With all the website builders on the market, it can feel overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. The most important things to look for are usability, flexibility and a professional look and feel. That’s why over 180 million people use Wix to create the website of their dreams. Here are the top […]