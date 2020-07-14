/ Rob Beschizza / 5:54 am Tue Jul 14, 2020

UK bans Huawei purchases

PHOTO: Reuters, 2019

The UK government today ordered domestic companies to stop buying equipment from Chinese vendor Huawei and to stop using its kit entirely by 2027. Huawei is suspected to be an arm of the Chinese government, breaking into western markets (and maybe its networks) by selling impossibly cheap equipment. The UK only recently approved more Huawei orders for its growing 5G system, but the Covid pandemic and China's virtual annexation of Hong Kong has clarifed matters.