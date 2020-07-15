/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 5:15 am Wed Jul 15, 2020

Cornish pub installs an electric fence around its bar for safer distancing

Star Inn, a pub in Cornwall, has installed electric fencing around its bar. Jonny McFadden, who runs the bar, says it's a "normal electric fence that you would find in the field." When asked if it's turned on, he responded, "Come and find out. There's a fear factor and it works. People keep away from it. People are like sheep. They know it's a fence. They don't want to touch it to find out if it's on or off."

image via Canva

(CNN)