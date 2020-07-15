Cornish pub installs an electric fence around its bar for safer distancing

Star Inn, a pub in Cornwall, has installed electric fencing around its bar. Jonny McFadden, who runs the bar, says it's a "normal electric fence that you would find in the field." When asked if it's turned on, he responded, "Come and find out. There's a fear factor and it works. People keep away from it. People are like sheep. They know it's a fence. They don't want to touch it to find out if it's on or off."
Conveying the scale and devastation of this year’s pandemic is not easy, but the folks at Global Stats created this impressive timelapse that shows how the United States became the epicenter of the disease.
This is quasi funny and sad all at once. Stay classy Huntington Beach. pic.twitter.com/0kTvXcK9b5 — Michael Silver (@BigEastSilver) July 14, 2020 Welcome to Huntington Beach California, where sociopathic no-maskers are proud to declare their god-given right to spread aerosolized droplets of a deadly virus on the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. Image: Twitter
In a deep, gentle voice this scolding video for covidiots starts with: “Hello. You should be wearing a fucking mask. Why aren’t you wearing a mask? Are you being a snowflake, complaining about your rights? Are you telling people you can’t breathe? Good luck breathing with the coronavirus.” And it goes on from there, with […]
