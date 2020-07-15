/ David Pescovitz / 6:41 am Wed Jul 15, 2020

Footage of The Cure when they were still Easy Cure (1977)

This bit of grainy film footage with bad audio wouldn't be notable except that it depicts Easy Cure playing a 1977 show in Crawley, UK. The following year, Easy Cure dropped "Easy" from their name, recorded the demos below, signed to Polydor Records' Fiction label, and released their first single, "Killing An Arab." The rest is post-punk, proto-goth history.

(via r/ObscureMedia)