Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH the "Law & Order: Trump Unit" gang must investigate two cases: a BLM protester, and a traitorous villain who conspired with a foreign adversary to undermine our Democracy
The two upcoming Tom the Dancing Bug books, Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader, are now available for order, and will be available by online pre-order.
Information about the books, including an absolutely enthralling video, how to pre-order, and special offers here.
