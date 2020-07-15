Make this tool to chill a beverage in 90 seconds

Chris Notap shows how to make a power drill attachment that lets you chill can of soda or beer in 90 seconds. It would take 20 minutes to cool a similar can simply by putting it in an ice bath.

How to make your own DEC H-500 Computer Lab Reproduction Michael Gardi, who makes reproductions of vintage computers and computer-like games, went all out and built a DEC H-500 Computer Lab. He even posted a step-by-step Instructable on how to make your own H-500 reproduction. Most people reading this will be familiar with the Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) lines of PDP machines. I would guess […] READ THE REST

How to coil your cables At the 23:15 mark, John Edgar Park shows you how to add a coil to USB cables so they look like the cables between the handset and base station of old-fashioned landline phones.The process involves winding the cable around dowel and then heating it with a heat gun. The end result looks terrific. READ THE REST

Cheap Arudiuno clone kit What is Arduino? It’s a credit card size electronics prototyping platform that lets artists, designers, and others add interactivity to their projects. (My book Maker Dad, has a useful Arduino tutorial.) This Arduino UNO clone starter kit is very inexpensive and has the following components: READ THE REST

These fan and personal air conditioner deals are your best bet at staying cool this summer Now that we’re past July 4th, we’re truly turning smack into the sharpened teeth of the summer heatwave season. As temperatures and humidity spike, it just makes all the rest of the nation’s current problems that just tiniest bit more irritating, doesn’t it? Hey, we’re all in this together. So if we can help chill […] READ THE REST

If you’re passionate about democracy, this Vote mask should be right up your alley While we obviously don’t ever want to lose sight of exactly why we’re all wearing face coverings now in the first place, it’s also impossible to ignore that masks have already started to evolve in the public consciousness. The mask started as simply a means of combating infection. Then, it became an avenue of free […] READ THE REST