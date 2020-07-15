Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg is out of the hospital and doing great

PHOTO: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [via Supreme Court of the United States, Public Domain]

Great news. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a Baltimore hospital, after receiving treatment for what was described yesterday as a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s oldest member returned home and is “doing well,” spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement.

Ginsburg, 87, underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday to clean a bile duct stent that was inserted last August, the court said Wednesday.

More at Reuters.