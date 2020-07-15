The Lincoln Project defends Dr. Fauci: "Who do you trust? Donald the dope, or the doctor?"

While the White House launches its smear campaign against Dr. Fauci, The Lincoln Project churns out another great anti-Trump ad to set things straight. The ad starts by reminding us that Dr. Fauci has worked for six presidents, including President H.W. Bush, who praised Dr. Fauci as an American hero during the fight against AIDS.
"Now Trump is attacking Dr Fauci," the narrator says. "Why? Because Trump failed America." As the coronavirus keeps spreading, killing nearly 140,000 people in the United States so far, Fauci's strategy is to give us facts and the truth, while Trump's strategy -- besides pushing "cures" that are proven to be deadly -- is to attack and blame.
The final message: "So who do you trust? Donald the dope? Or the doctor?"
