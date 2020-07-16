A 'Cad Bane' short story has me pre-ordering this Star Wars book

I am pre-ordering Star Wars The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark because Cad Bane.

Cad Bane was my favorite of the very many excellent characters to come out of Star Wars Clone Wars. His brief near-cameo in Star Wars Rebels delighted me. I had hoped he'd be a character used like Hondo Ohnaka or that we'd see him in The Mandolorian.

Polygon has an excerpt of the Cad Bane story included in this new Star Wars book. It tells a fantastic Clone Wars arc from Bane's POV instead of the Obi-Wan centric one we got in the cartoons. Not only are the non-Jedi characters fascinating in this arc, but it is one wherein Anakin learns the Jedi Order will lie and cause him great emotional pain to reach their ends, and that Obi-Wan is more than complicit.

Star Wars The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark via Amazon