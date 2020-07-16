A 'Cad Bane' short story has me pre-ordering this Star Wars book

I am pre-ordering Star Wars The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark because Cad Bane.
Cad Bane was my favorite of the very many excellent characters to come out of Star Wars Clone Wars. His brief near-cameo in Star Wars Rebels delighted me. I had hoped he'd be a character used like Hondo Ohnaka or that we'd see him in The Mandolorian.
Polygon has an excerpt of the Cad Bane story included in this new Star Wars book. It tells a fantastic Clone Wars arc from Bane's POV instead of the Obi-Wan centric one we got in the cartoons. Not only are the non-Jedi characters fascinating in this arc, but it is one wherein Anakin learns the Jedi Order will lie and cause him great emotional pain to reach their ends, and that Obi-Wan is more than complicit.
Star Wars The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark via Amazon
LEGO is jumping on the mosaic art craze with the LEGO Art poster series, out this fall. Sets will include Andy Warhol portraits of Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Iron Man, and a Star Wars series of Sith Lords. The sets also come with collector’s style booklets, and some include music options for listening while assembling. […]
While nothing will vindicate Episodes I and II, Star Wars Episode III is now available in a nearly redeeming cut! Ahsoka and Obi-Wan’s stories are so much deeper and more engaging than Anakin Skywalker’s. Much like the amazing Vader kicking ass scene in Rogue One, this cut of Sith puts some needed perspective on Vader, […]
In 1982 during filming for Star Wars Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Ewok actor Warwick Davis and first assistant director David Tomblin made this mockumentary, “Return of the Ewok,” about how Davis landed the role of Wicket W. Warrick. The film also stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, David Prowse, Peter Mayhew, […]
