Baseball teams to fill empty stands with simulated crowd noise

The Mets are shown here experimenting with simulated crowd noise, filling their empty stands with the cheering ghosts of the pandemic. Reporter Tim Healey adds...

New info on the fake crowd noise:

* Every team is using it

* MLB is giving clubs the sounds (but teams can have their own) & a touchpad device to use it

* There are 75 effects/reactions

* MLB-provided sound is derived from audio recorded for "MLB The Show" at real MLB games

In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the entertainment-baudrillardian complex.