Baseball teams to fill empty stands with simulated crowd noise

The Mets are shown here experimenting with simulated crowd noise, filling their empty stands with the cheering ghosts of the pandemic. Reporter Tim Healey adds...
New info on the fake crowd noise:
* Every team is using it
* MLB is giving clubs the sounds (but teams can have their own) & a touchpad device to use it
* There are 75 effects/reactions
* MLB-provided sound is derived from audio recorded for "MLB The Show" at real MLB games
In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the entertainment-baudrillardian complex.
The Washington Redskins will “retire” its name today, according to a report in Sports Business Daily. Its owners long declared their intention to keep the racist moniker irrespective of criticism, but this summer’s widespread unrest over police violence rattled the team’s advertisers and sponsors, who in turn liquefied the ground under their feet. The move […]
“This flight was a dream come true for me. For six years I’ve been chasing the out-and-back world record, and this year, all the pieces of the puzzle finally came together beautifully.” — Owen Morse, hang glider pilot
A noose was discovered in the garage stall of Black race car driver Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after Wallace advocated successfully for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at all tracks and facilities.
Maybe after four months, you’re finally getting tired of staring at that less-than-brilliant home computer monitor. Or maybe you really need to create your own dual-monitor configuration in your home office like the one back on your desk at work. Or maybe that 15-inch screen just isn’t doing it for you anymore and you need […]
Unlike the unquestioned effectiveness of a solid strip of duct tape, you never quite know what you’re going to get when you try to repair something with glue, do you? Whether it’s the material itself that you’re gluing or how much glue you apply or how long you let it sit before testing, there’s always […]
Now that we’re past July 4th, we’re truly turning smack into the sharpened teeth of the summer heatwave season. As temperatures and humidity spike, it just makes all the rest of the nation’s current problems that just tiniest bit more irritating, doesn’t it? Hey, we’re all in this together. So if we can help chill […]