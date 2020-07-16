Baseball teams to fill empty stands with simulated crowd noise

In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the entertainment-baudrillardian complex.

* MLB is giving clubs the sounds (but teams can have their own) & a touchpad device to use it

The Mets are shown here experimenting with simulated crowd noise , filling their empty stands with the cheering ghosts of the pandemic. Reporter Tim Healey adds ...

Here is an example of the fake crowd noise the Mets are experimenting with at Citi Field.

