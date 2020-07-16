/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 5:45 am Thu Jul 16, 2020

DIY Krispy Kreme box face shield

For your next crafternoon: Make yourself a face shield with an empty Krispy Kreme box. YouTuber Andy Clockwise shows you how with this tutorial. First step, eat 12 donuts.

screengrab via Andy Clockwise/YouTube

(swissmiss)