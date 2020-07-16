Fun with Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek may leave 'Jeopardy!' in 2020 Q: What is up in the air? A: Alex Trebek retiring from his sweet Jeopardy! host gig in 2020. On the latest episode of Fox News' OBJECTified, the Canadian-born game show host shared that he gave it a 50-50 chance that he'll renew his contract when it comes up in two yearsand that he already

Jeopardy!'s first sudden-death tie-breaker: Watch On Thursday, the first ever tie-breaker in regular game play (it's been used in tournament play) happened in Jeopardy!'s nearly 54-year history. After all three contestants answered the Final Jeopardy! clue incorrectly, two were left with the same dollar amount: $6799. Unfazed, host Alex Trebek gave one final tiebreaking clue to determine the winner.

