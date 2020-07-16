George Floyd bodycams show abusive, gun-toting cops goading him and refusing to give reason for arrest

Still not made available to the general public, the bodycam footage from the cops who killed George Floyd shows that they gave no explanation for arresting him, swore at him, pointed a gun at him and pushed him around.

Lane’s video showed that medics at the scene did not appear alarmed or rushed in assisting Floyd after taking his pulse, and that about three minutes passed before anyone began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Floyd, who had been unresponsive for several minutes by then. Kueng’s video showed that the body camera worn by Chauvin fell off at the scene for an unknown period of time. Prosecutors have said Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes, but Kueng’s video showed that it as about 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

The footage (evidently of abusive, foul-mouthed, handsy officers goading Floyd into giving them cause to escalate the violence) can be reviewed "by appointment."