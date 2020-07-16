George Floyd bodycams show abusive, gun-toting cops goading him and refusing to give reason for arrest

Still not made available to the general public, the bodycam footage from the cops who killed George Floyd shows that they gave no explanation for arresting him, swore at him, pointed a gun at him and pushed him around.
Lane’s video showed that medics at the scene did not appear alarmed or rushed in assisting Floyd after taking his pulse, and that about three minutes passed before anyone began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Floyd, who had been unresponsive for several minutes by then.
Kueng’s video showed that the body camera worn by Chauvin fell off at the scene for an unknown period of time. Prosecutors have said Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes, but Kueng’s video showed that it as about 9 minutes and 30 seconds.
The footage (evidently of abusive, foul-mouthed, handsy officers goading Floyd into giving them cause to escalate the violence) can be reviewed "by appointment."
As part of NPR’s Throughline podcast episode on the history of racialized policing in America, they created a brief overview with Harvard historian Khalil Gibran Muhammad.
Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania, were filmed brutalizing a black suspect this weekend. One officer knelt on the man’s neck, the same form of “restraint” used to kill George Floyd in May. An investigation is underway, according to Allentown Police Department, which has refused to name the officers involved. GRAPHIC VIDEO: @AllentownPolice held down this man’s […]
Technology writer Faine Greenwood has a great piece in Slate about the expansion of police drone surveillance fleets. While there are still many, many reasons to worry about abuses of drone technology and mass surveillance in general, Greenwood takes a look at the legal, technical, and practical limitations of these policing methods. Greenwood essentially argues that, as […]
