Get Sarah Cooper's "Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings 2021 Day-to-Day Calendar"

I know Sarah Cooper from her hilarious lip-syncs of Trump's incoherent babbling. I did not know that she was also the author of the hilarious 2016 book 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings . Cooper announced that she has a new calendar based on the book. Here are some sample pages:

