Here's the full video of covidiots in Huntington Beach refusing to wear a mask

These two guys went to Huntington Beach, California, and offered masks to people who weren't wearing them. One of the no-maskers said they didn't need a mask because only their god could decide their fate, another asked the two men if they were mentally incapacitated from smoking marijuana, another said the saltwater from the ocean would kill the virus, another said they didn't need a mask because they lived in Huntington Beach, another said coronavirus is a "bullshit lie," another said "It's all fake, dude," another said "that shit's a fraud, I like freedom, dawg."
Before the pandemic, I had no idea that there were so many idiots and sociopaths in the population.
Image: YouTube
Florida Governor Ron “Rona Ronnie” DeSantis’s insistence on “reopening” his state’s economy has resulted in a new surge of deaths from COVID-19. So far this morning, 156 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida, a horrific new record for the state. DeSantis can also brag about today’s record for the highest ever reported number of […]
There’s a reason that the United States has the highest Covid-19 death toll in the world with more than 135,000 coronavirus fatalities so far. And there’s a reason that Florida broke the record for highest cases of coronavirus in one day. Just take a look at this video, taken at an anti-mask rally at a […]
Yesterday, Rob posted about a man in a Florida Costco who refused to wear a face mask and screamed and charged at a person who complained. I feel threatened!” he yelled, even though the man filming him was nowhere near him. He also screamed “Back up! Back the fuck up and put your fucking phone […]
Maybe after four months, you’re finally getting tired of staring at that less-than-brilliant home computer monitor. Or maybe you really need to create your own dual-monitor configuration in your home office like the one back on your desk at work. Or maybe that 15-inch screen just isn’t doing it for you anymore and you need […]
Unlike the unquestioned effectiveness of a solid strip of duct tape, you never quite know what you’re going to get when you try to repair something with glue, do you? Whether it’s the material itself that you’re gluing or how much glue you apply or how long you let it sit before testing, there’s always […]
Now that we’re past July 4th, we’re truly turning smack into the sharpened teeth of the summer heatwave season. As temperatures and humidity spike, it just makes all the rest of the nation’s current problems that just tiniest bit more irritating, doesn’t it? Hey, we’re all in this together. So if we can help chill […]