Here's the full video of covidiots in Huntington Beach refusing to wear a mask

These two guys went to Huntington Beach, California, and offered masks to people who weren't wearing them. One of the no-maskers said they didn't need a mask because only their god could decide their fate, another asked the two men if they were mentally incapacitated from smoking marijuana, another said the saltwater from the ocean would kill the virus, another said they didn't need a mask because they lived in Huntington Beach, another said coronavirus is a "bullshit lie," another said "It's all fake, dude," another said "that shit's a fraud, I like freedom, dawg."

Before the pandemic, I had no idea that there were so many idiots and sociopaths in the population.

Image: YouTube