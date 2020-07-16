It's only 9:30am and Florida has already reported the biggest one-day increase in covid-19 deaths so far

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 was the highest ever reported at 8,626 currently hospitalized, up 321 in the past 24 hours, according to a state agency. (Writing by Lisa Shumaker, Editing by Franklin Paul)

DeSantis can also brag about today's record for the highest ever reported number of hospitalizations in the Sunshine State. From Trust.org :

Florida Governor Ron "Rona Ronnie" DeSantis's insistence on "reopening" his state's economy has resulted in a new surge of deaths from COVID-19. So far this morning, 156 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida, a horrific new record for the state.

