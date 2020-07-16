/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:40 am Thu Jul 16, 2020

It's only 9:30am and Florida has already reported the biggest one-day increase in covid-19 deaths so far

Photo Credit: Marty Jean-Louis / Depositphotos

Florida Governor Ron "Rona Ronnie" DeSantis's insistence on "reopening" his state's economy has resulted in a new surge of deaths from COVID-19. So far this morning, 156 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida, a horrific new record for the state.

DeSantis can also brag about today's record for the highest ever reported number of hospitalizations in the Sunshine State. From Trust.org:

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 was the highest ever reported at 8,626 currently hospitalized, up 321 in the past 24 hours, according to a state agency. (Writing by Lisa Shumaker, Editing by Franklin Paul)