It's only 9:30am and Florida has already reported the biggest one-day increase in covid-19 deaths so far

Florida Governor Ron "Rona Ronnie" DeSantis's insistence on "reopening" his state's economy has resulted in a new surge of deaths from COVID-19. So far this morning, 156 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida, a horrific new record for the state.
DeSantis can also brag about today's record for the highest ever reported number of hospitalizations in the Sunshine State. From Trust.org:
Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 was the highest ever reported at 8,626 currently hospitalized, up 321 in the past 24 hours, according to a state agency. (Writing by Lisa Shumaker, Editing by Franklin Paul)
From The New York Times: The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send all Covid-19 patient information to a central database in Washington beginning on Wednesday. The move has alarmed health experts who fear the data will be politicized or withheld from the public. The new instructions […]
On July 12, ex-game show host Chuck Woolery, noted epidemiologist and member of Trump’s loyalty cult, tweeted, “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the […]
Star Inn, a pub in Cornwall, has installed electric fencing around its bar. Jonny McFadden, who runs the bar, says it’s a “normal electric fence that you would find in the field.” When asked if it’s turned on, he responded, “Come and find out. There’s a fear factor and it works. People keep away from […]
