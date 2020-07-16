Reparation plan for Blacks approved by Asheville, North Carolina council

A historic move in North Carolina: The city council of Asheville has unanimously approved reparations, through investments, for its Black citizens.
Forbes:
The topic of reparations, which has gained renewed attention in light of recent racial justice protests, got a civic boost this week in Asheville, N.C., as the City Council voted to apologize for the city's historic role in slavery, discrimination and denial of basic liberties to Black residents and voted to provide reparations that will benefit them and their descendants...
"Hundreds of years of black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today,” Councilman Keith Young, one of two Black council members and the measure's chief proponent, said according to the Citizen-Times, adding “it is simply not enough to remove statutes."
The resolution does not mandate direct payments, but instead calls for investments in areas where Black residents face disparities, including boosting minority home ownership and access to other affordable housing, increasing minority business ownership and career opportunities, developing strategies to grow generational wealth and closing the gaps in health care, education, employment and pay.
image via Canva
“We thought she was sick, turns out she’s just a jerk.” That’s how the Mitchell County Animal Rescue began the brutally honest adoption announcement for an unsavory cat in their care named Perdita. The Spruce Pine, North Carolina organization continues: Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart. LIKES: staring into your soul until you […]
T Greg Doucette is the lawyer who put the pieces together on the University of North Carolina's $2.5m handout to the white nationalist group the Sons of Confederate Veterans, then found and published a smoking gun in the form of a "victory letter" written by the SOCV's "commander" Kevin Stone, which Stone and the SOCV […]
Last week, just before everything shut down for Thanksgiving, the Republican-appointed Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina handed $2.5m to the white nationalist Sons of Confederate Veterans, claiming it would settle a lawsuit over the removal of a Confederate "Silent Sam" statue from campus -- but as local litigator T Greg Doucette […]
Maybe after four months, you’re finally getting tired of staring at that less-than-brilliant home computer monitor. Or maybe you really need to create your own dual-monitor configuration in your home office like the one back on your desk at work. Or maybe that 15-inch screen just isn’t doing it for you anymore and you need […]
Unlike the unquestioned effectiveness of a solid strip of duct tape, you never quite know what you’re going to get when you try to repair something with glue, do you? Whether it’s the material itself that you’re gluing or how much glue you apply or how long you let it sit before testing, there’s always […]
Now that we’re past July 4th, we’re truly turning smack into the sharpened teeth of the summer heatwave season. As temperatures and humidity spike, it just makes all the rest of the nation’s current problems that just tiniest bit more irritating, doesn’t it? Hey, we’re all in this together. So if we can help chill […]