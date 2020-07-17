Gorgeous new music video from Matt Berninger of The National

On October 2, Matt Berninger of The National will release his first solo album, Serpentine Prison, produced by Booker T. Jones of famed Memphis soul group Booker T. & the M.Gs. Above is the brand new music video for "Distant Axis," a stunningly beautiful track that Berninger co-wrote with Walter Martin, formerly of The Walkmen.
Berninger's brother Tom directed the video with Chris Sgroi.
Of "Distant Axis," Berninger says, "I think it’s about falling out of touch with someone or something you once thought would be there forever.”
Audrey Di Niambil belts out the anti-police brutality anthem “Killing in the Name” with aplomb in this delightful acoustic cover of the RATM classic.
Please express your preference in the comments. To be used as a measuring stick:
Being for the benefit of Mr. Cat, Haburu performs the soundtrack to Howl’s Moving Castle.
