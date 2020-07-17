Just a cat hanging out while grandmother makes dumplings

The cats of kagonekoshiro.com live a good life. Here, one of the cute piebald shorthairs is hanging out in the kitchen while grandmother makes dough for dumplings. Looks delicious.
Had to see it for myself. Strip District McDonald’s whole ass disappeared pic.twitter.com/q5tGQquPmq — Alex Gordon (@shmalexgordon) July 16, 2020 My local McDonalds, in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, recently closed without notice. One day it was serving burgers, then next it had shut up shop. “McDonalds in the Strip closes without explanation,” reported Trib Live, which […]
The fried chicken chain KFC is closing dining rooms at the restaurants it owns in Florida because of the state’s accelerating outbreak of COVID-19. Today, Florida is reporting 12,600 new coronavirus cases.
Police and emergency services evacuated a post office in the Bavarian town of Schweinfurt after employees reported a horrible smell emanating from a suspect package. Turns out it was a small shipment of durian, the horrifically pungent fruit popular in southeast Asia. From CNN: “A total of twelve postal workers who complained of nausea had […]
If you want to be a doctor, your path is relatively clear. You go to school, study the ways of the human body, understand the medical steps needed to fix it, graduate, then start practicing your craft. But if you want to be an artist, your course forward isn’t quite so well defined. Art is […]
It’s one of those eternal questions — what do you do with your valuables when you go to the beach or take a swim in a public pool? You can’t take your phone in the water with you. Your wallet, sunglasses, keys and other assorted EDC items probably shouldn’t be getting wet either. Of course, […]
If you routinely lament the loss of truly educational television…well, join the club. There are only so many hours of Real Housewives and Forensic Files you can watch before your brain turns to mush and you’re convinced the final days of mankind must be counting down. Don’t lose faith just yet, however. There are actually […]