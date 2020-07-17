Just a cat hanging out while grandmother makes dumplings

The cats of kagonekoshiro.com live a good life. Here, one of the cute piebald shorthairs is hanging out in the kitchen while grandmother makes dough for dumplings. Looks delicious.

Disfranchised Pittsburgh McDonald's demolished instantly, avoiding fate of disfranchised Pittsburgh Burger King Had to see it for myself. Strip District McDonald’s whole ass disappeared pic.twitter.com/q5tGQquPmq — Alex Gordon (@shmalexgordon) July 16, 2020 My local McDonalds, in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, recently closed without notice. One day it was serving burgers, then next it had shut up shop. “McDonalds in the Strip closes without explanation,” reported Trib Live, which […] READ THE REST

KFC closes dining rooms in Florida over coronavirus spike The fried chicken chain KFC is closing dining rooms at the restaurants it owns in Florida because of the state’s accelerating outbreak of COVID-19. Today, Florida is reporting 12,600 new coronavirus cases. READ THE REST

Post office evacuated and workers treated for durian exposure Police and emergency services evacuated a post office in the Bavarian town of Schweinfurt after employees reported a horrible smell emanating from a suspect package. Turns out it was a small shipment of durian, the horrifically pungent fruit popular in southeast Asia. From CNN: “A total of twelve postal workers who complained of nausea had […] READ THE REST

