Long-lost George Romero film discovered and restored after 46 years

In the early 1970s, acclaimed horror director George A. Romero was commissioned by the Lutheran Society to make a new film to help raise awareness about ageism and elder abuse. And in true Romero fashion, he did just that. As Bloody Disgusting describes the story:

The Amusement Park stars Martin’s Lincoln Maazel as an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies, and humiliations of aging in America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds.

According to the RogerEbert.com review, The Amusement Park was so shocking and appalling that the Lutheran Society refused to release it. The movie was canned until recently, when Romero's widow, Suzanne, produced a 4K restoration of the film, which has thus far aired at a few festivals. "Though not in the horror genre it is George’s most terrifying film," Suzanne Romero said. "It has Romero’s unique footprint all over it!"

OK, this movie is a REVELATION. pic.twitter.com/PaZA2HNDAW — Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) November 11, 2018

The formerly lost film has now been purchased by Yellow Veil Productions for distribution, and is expected to be available within the year on digital platforms as well as in theaters, if those still exist.

George A. Romero’s Long Lost Film “The Amusement Park” Being Sold by Yellow Veil Pictures [John Squires / Bloody Disgusting]

George A. Romero’s Restored Lost Film Is Ready for Release: ‘His Most Terrifying Movie’ [Zack Sharf / Indiewire]