Look out other people's windows around the world

Oahu, Hawaii. Image: Window Swap Oahu, Hawaii. Image: Window Swap

In the latest Recomendo newsletter, Claudia Dawson wrote about Window Swap, a site where people share 10-minute videos of the view outside their windows.

I just spent the last ten minutes on Window Swap staring out a window in Villalago, Italy, where I could see the mountains and hear birds chirping and church bells ringing. Anyone is welcome to submit video (and audio) of their window view, and with the click of a button you can bounce around all over the world.

This project by Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam is my idea of social media.