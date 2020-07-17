This is the deepest hole we've ever dug

Starting in 1970, Soviet scientists began drilling into the Earth as far as they could possibly go. The project ended in 1992 at 12,262 meters due to temperatures of 356 °F that far down into the Earth's crust. The Kola Superdeep Borehole remains the deepest artificial hole on Earth.

