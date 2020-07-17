What exactly is intelligence? Watch this simple explainer

They don't really go too deep into human intelligence, but it's something I know a lot about it from my tour of duty in the Wikipedia wars on articles covering intelligence. The most interesting work to me was that of Howard Gardner , who proposed that humans have multiple intelligences. Most intelligence tests only measure a couple of them. He proposed eight kinds that meet his criteria for what constitutes human intelligence:

Intelligence is a surprisingly difficult thing to define. Kurzgesagt jumps into the debate with an interesting overview of where intelligence begins . Is a slime mold intelligent? Are plants intelligent?

