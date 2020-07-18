American LSD use up 56% since 2017

Grad student Andrew Yockey of the University of Cincinnati found that LSD use is way up in the US since Trump got elected. He adds, “Now that COVID’s hit, I’d guess that use has probably tripled.” Via Scientific American:
To arrive at their findings, Yockey and his colleagues turned to data collected from more than 168,000 American adults by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an annual, nationally representative questionnaire. They analyzed trends since 2015, partly because of the timing of the 2016 presidential election.
The researchers found that past-year LSD use increased by 56 percent over three years. The rise was especially pronounced in certain user groups, including people with college degrees (who saw a 70 percent increase) and people aged 26 to 34 (59 percent), 35 to 49 (223 percent) and 50 or older (45 percent). Younger people aged 18 to 25, on the other hand, decreased their use by 24 percent.
Photo by Sharon McCutcheon from Pexels
In “Seduction Of The Innocent,” the inimitable Sid Davis tells the harrowing tale of Jeanette, who falls in with the bad crowd and through peer pressure gets into marijuana, pills, and ultimately sells her body for heroin. Sid’s most famous film is “Boys Beware,” the anti-gay scare film made the same year, also with the […]
Police in Salerno, Italy made the largest drug seizure in history: 15.4 tons of amphetamines valued at US$1.12 billion. The Guardia di Finanza say that the pills—found inside three shipping containers at the port—were produced by ISIS in Syria. Scanners didn’t detect the haul but police knew to expect them. From CNN: “We weren’t able […]
On June 12th, 1970, Dock Ellis pitched a no-hitter for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres while he was high out of his god damn gourd on LSD. As he told the Ottawa Citizen: I can only remember bits and pieces of the game. I was psyched. I had a feeling of euphoria. […]
Every once in awhile, we see a new product come along that’s so versatile and elegantly simple that it’s strange no one’s ever gone there before. Portable lights themselves aren’t new, but there’s something about the MOGICS Coconut Light that’s so seamlessly well-designed and adaptable that it feels startlingly original. The Coconut is basically just an orb […]
If data is worth saving to an external drive, shouldn’t it also be important enough to protect? Since setting up shop in the UK over a decade ago, iStorage has become one of the top makers of encrypted, easy to use and affordable portable data storage devices. And while not everyone needs multi-level security in […]
If you want to be a doctor, your path is relatively clear. You go to school, study the ways of the human body, understand the medical steps needed to fix it, graduate, then start practicing your craft. But if you want to be an artist, your course forward isn’t quite so well defined. Art is […]