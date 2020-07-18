American LSD use up 56% since 2017

Grad student Andrew Yockey of the University of Cincinnati found that LSD use is way up in the US since Trump got elected. He adds, “Now that COVID’s hit, I’d guess that use has probably tripled.” Via Scientific American:

To arrive at their findings, Yockey and his colleagues turned to data collected from more than 168,000 American adults by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an annual, nationally representative questionnaire. They analyzed trends since 2015, partly because of the timing of the 2016 presidential election.

The researchers found that past-year LSD use increased by 56 percent over three years. The rise was especially pronounced in certain user groups, including people with college degrees (who saw a 70 percent increase) and people aged 26 to 34 (59 percent), 35 to 49 (223 percent) and 50 or older (45 percent). Younger people aged 18 to 25, on the other hand, decreased their use by 24 percent.