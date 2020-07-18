DEVO Energy Dome with face shield

The DEVO Energy Dome PPE Kit (Personal Protection Equipment) is now available for pre-order! The face masks look cool, too:

With COVID-19 stalking us its easy to forget that this is 2020 and the 40th anniversary of Devo’s Freedom of Choice. What more cogent way to use that freedom of choice than to choose which of these two classic Devo graphics you want printed on your 3-ply, cotton, washable Devo Coronavirus mask? Wait! Unlike most choices we are given you can choose to have both mask designs! You win either way as we try to stay safe and avoid mean COVID-19’s invisible spray!