Minecraft is launching a behind-the-scenes series. Watch the trailer

From the creators of ‘Ten Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Minecraft’ and ‘Other Far Less Successful Projects We’d Rather Not Talk About Here’ comes a new series that’s borderline educational! Subscribe to our YouTube channel to never miss an episode! The series will premiere right here on July 31st. (Shameless cross-promotion: while you're waiting, you can always re-watch ‘Ten Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Minecraft’ here

Minecraft is premiering a new series called How We Make Minecraft this month. It promises to give fans details about how programmers make decisions about characters and gameplay, all presented in an irreverent and fun style.

