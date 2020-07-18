/ Andrea James / 5:20 am Sat Jul 18, 2020

Weird History looks back at the year 1980

If you were sentient in 1980, this summary of that watershed year will bring back a flood of memories. If you weren't, behold the weird world of 40 years ago.

While the aesthetic is dead on, it's not so much weird history as it is regular history, which happens to be weird. Via Weird History:

1980. The start of the decade. It was a totally rad decade that was filled with many changes to our culture. From the rise of Ronald Reagan to the tragic ending of John Lennon, the year 1980 would see many new, cool, and totally weird changes. Weird History is taking a look back at the year 1980. Part 1 of 10 of the 1980s Timeline.

Image: YouTube / Weird History