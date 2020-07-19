Street artists install anti-Trump messages on crosswalk buttons

The street art collective VoteBitch (the political arm of ArtBitch ) is back. You might remember the pro-voting signs they droplifted in 2018. This time they've covered up crosswalk buttons with these clever anti-Trump/pro-voting messages:

Banksy's pro-mask graffiti in London Tube washed away by cleaning crew Last week, street artist Banksy, disguised as a London Underground cleaner, painted an excellent artwork inside a train car urging people to wear face coverings due to COVID-19. Video below. Turns out though, an actual cleaning crew wiped away the work shortly after it was created. From CNN: The work was removed “some days ago” […] READ THE REST

Banksy's brilliant idea to make "everyone happy" after activists pulled down Bristol slave trader statue In Bristol, England, anti-racism protestors pulled down a bronze statue of slave trader and philanthropist Edward Colston and rolled it into the River Avon. Banksy, who is thought to live in Bristol, posted a brilliant idea that could please “both those who miss the Colston statue and those who don’t.” “We drag him out the […] READ THE REST

Artist turned crossing light into Black Power fist View this post on Instagram ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼 A post shared by Pablo Rochat (@pablo.rochat) on Jun 9, 2020 at 7:39am PDT Amazing what can be made with some gaffers tape, a pair of scissors, and a step ladder. San Francisco Artist Pablo Rochat shows how’s it done. (Nag on the Lake) screengrab via Pablo Rochat READ THE REST

