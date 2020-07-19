Street artists install anti-Trump messages on crosswalk buttons

The street art collective VoteBitch (the political arm of ArtBitch) is back. You might remember the pro-voting signs they droplifted in 2018. This time they've covered up crosswalk buttons with these clever anti-Trump/pro-voting messages:
IN CASE OF MALFUNCTION …USE BALLOT.
IN CASE OF MALFUNCTION …USE BALLOT.
IN CASE OF MALFUNCTION, USE BALLOT.
image via VoteBitch/Instagram