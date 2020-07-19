The Tivoo-Max is part speaker, part alarm clock, part artist’s easel, and all fun

Some pieces of tech aren’t really expected to have personality. They were created for function, compact black squares that do their duty, do it well, and do it in relative obscurity.

Then there are creations like the Tivoo-Max Smart Alarm Clock and Speaker. It’s the equivalent of the theater kid in high school — loud, dramatic, and constantly bouncing around in front of your face like Tigger on a caffeine high.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that for all its brashness and playful energy, the Tivoo-Max is also a formidable addition to anyone’s tech array, ready to blast out a song, wake you up or dazzle you visually with equal enthusiasm.

While Tivoo-Max is more than capable on the audio side, its standout feature is its 46 square inch LED screen, which serves as a constantly evolving canvass to display your pixel artwork or downloadable graphics, icons, animations and more that reflect your personality.

Armed with 256 programmable squares and a palette of up to 16 million colors, you can either create your own cool pixel drawings or go to the accompanying Divoom Smart app and download the creations of others. With your favorite music as a backdrop, the Tivoo-Max then goes into sparkle mode, cascading your images across the LED screen as the tunes roll on.

While the pixel explosion is the Tivoo-Max’s most overt feature, it’s still a powerful Bluetooth speaker with loads of functionality. Backed by 2.1 stereo drivers and an active subwoofer for thumping bass, this speaker’s output is formidable.

While the Tivoo-Max is also certainly filled with alarm clock features like a real-life sunrise effect with gradual audio alarm and lightning to start your day, the Tivoo-Max can also help put you to sleep with its built-in Alphawave white noise tracks and two dozen professional sleep aid profiles to help you fall asleep faster and wake up rested and refreshed.

Synced to your smartphone, Tivoo-Max can also serve as your notification center, screaming into action when you get a call, a social media notification, a weather alert, or more. It’s even got its own DJ mixer app to keep the music popping.

Retailing for $179, the Tivoo-Max Smart Alarm Clock and Speaker is now $30 off, down to just $149.99 while this deal lasts.

