Watch the music video that's making karens and qanon hysterical about Adult Swim today

Adult Swim is Cartoon Network's late-night counterpart, showing adult-oriented shows, animations, art and so forth. It's been doing so since 2001, with Cowboy Bebop, Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Rick and Morty among the popular faves. Last night, however, an angry lady found out about it and all hell broke loose on Twitter.
Celebs waded in. Internet "Free Thinker" Robbie Starbuck has reached the limit of his free-speech principles: "What redeeming value or non-evil value does this bring to adults? This is a celebration of death, evil, rot & darkness."
The video that they're freaking out about is PreBirth by Mike Diva, embedded at the top of this post. To anyone with a passing familiarity with pop culture, Satanic Panic and the edgy surrealism of music videos, it's a darkly-humorous joke about how consumerism breaks, molds and manipulates us into the demoniac spawn of capital—or something like that, anyway.
Adult Swim is now trending cos the Qanon Karens are losing it over a vid I made about pyramid bois playing drums with shitty CGI babies.
While getting accused of being an Illuminati pedovore daily has been fun, let it be known that I do NOT condone any form of CGI baby drumming. https://t.co/Cunk4jG11K
It's presented in the most comically offensive way possible using the capirote symbology of Christian cultism and the retro occultism of The Omen, Rosemary's Baby and all that followed. It's a menacing modern echo of 1982's Pink Project (embedded below).
But karen cannot tell a thing from its parodies—and neither can the Qanon conspiracy cult, to which this material is freebase illuminati crisis sugar, sending them spiraling toward the event horizon of lunacy. Some things must remain ... unlinked.
On October 2, Matt Berninger of The National will release his first solo album, Serpentine Prison, produced by Booker T. Jones of famed Memphis soul group Booker T. & the M.Gs. Above is the brand new music video for “Distant Axis,” a stunningly beautiful track that Berninger co-wrote with Walter Martin, formerly of The Walkmen. […]
If you can say anything for the current state of our world, it certainly isn’t boring. However, the constant churn of high-stakes activity happening around us every day is enough to make even a Buddhist monk feel a twinge of anxiety now and again. We all need a way to release those tensions, depressurize from […]
Home-delivered fresh meal prep kits have been crazy successful the past few years, a surge kicked into overdrive by our recent stay-at-home habits. While services that conveniently hand you everything you need to make a delicious dish are handier than ever, it’s no surprise some more niche-focused offshoots have also sprung up to keep your […]
Look, this isn’t a pleasant topic…but let’s talk about sitting on the porcelain throne for just a moment, shall we? For some people, that time perched on the toilet can be an oasis in the busiest of days. For others, it’s an easy way to go run and hide. Whether at work or at home, […]