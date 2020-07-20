ACLU sues Trump admin 'for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book' critical of Donald

We’re a latest and greatest kind of culture. We want the newest, shiniest, fastest piece of tech in existence — and many are willing to pay top dollar for the privilege of saying no one owns one better. The reality is that life at the tech pinnacle is incredibly fleeting. Within months, sometimes weeks, even […]
If you want an easy, on-the-go listening option, you can always just make the simplest move, join the herd and pick up the latest AirPods Pro. It’s only $250, right? While AirPods are great, they aren’t perfect. Once you shop around a bit, you’ll find there are loads of quality earbuds out there that are […]
Going to the grocery store used to just be a daily chore you had to fit into your schedule. But now, a trip to the grocery store can actually be dangerous, especially for the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. Which is why Sam’s Club has started an actual concierge service, allowing members on […]