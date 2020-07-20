ACLU sues Trump admin 'for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book' critical of Donald

The ACLU says it is suing the administration of Donald Trump "for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book" critical of the president.

“We're suing the federal government for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book critical of Trump,” @ACLU tweeted late Monday night.

“We will defend the First Amendment from government censorship — as we have for a century now.”

