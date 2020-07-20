Doctor demonstrates for dummies that even six masks don't lower oxygen intake

Irish doctor Maitiu O Tuathail got so sick of people claiming that surgical masks cause oxygen deprivation that he put on half a dozen while hooked up to an oxygen meter. Guess what happened?
He originally posted on Twitter:
Getting asked “Does wearing a face mask lower your oxygen levels” repeatedly by patients today! Based on what they are reading on social media *Face coverings / masks don’t reduce your oxygen levels!* I managed to get six face masks on + it had no effect on my oxygen levels!
Of course, the dim bulbs and conspiracy kooks who need to see this won't be convinced, but it's a valiant effort!
Image: YouTube / Maitiu O Tuathail via Storyful
