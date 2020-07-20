Former mayoral candidate a bit of a wanker

You've probably not heard of Frank Scurlock, bounce house magnate and onetime mayoral candidate in New Orleans. Even an amazing news story about him, published two years ago, did not quite attain the heights of virality. By suing the newspaper and reporter who published and wrote it, however, Scurlock has ensured that a vastly greater number of people will find out that he ...
... had pleaded no contest to a charge of “lewd and dissolute conduct” – a charge that was based on an Uber driver’s complaint that Scurlock had masturbated in the backseat of her car.
Scurlock's lawsuit, filed against The Times-Picayune and a reporter who then worked there, claimes it falsely reported that he was arrested. Scurlock is representing himself, according to NOLA.com.
(I hasten to add that the mugshot of Scurlock here is from a different run-in with the law)
Asked by black radio host Mo’Kelly why Trump commuted his sentence, Roger Stone muttered “I can’t beleive I’m arguing with this negro.” NBC News: “There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily,” O’Kelly said. “Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I’m guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?” […]
Last week, top Twitter accounts blurted out bitcoin scams, hauling in more than $120k for whoever compromised the bluechecks before the company could shut down the caper. How did they get access to the well locked-down accounts of Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and many more? According to The New York Times, […]
In May, Harbor Freight recalled certain Pittsburgh-branded jack stands due to a defect in the ratchet that could lead to them collapsing under load. Unfortunately, some of the newer models have a welding defect, and are also being recalled. There is full list of the affected models. The text of the recall is embedded below.
