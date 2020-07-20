Get a Sam's Club membership for basically free with this gift card offer

Going to the grocery store used to just be a daily chore you had to fit into your schedule. But now, a trip to the grocery store can actually be dangerous, especially for the elderly or those with compromised immune systems.

Which is why Sam’s Club has started an actual concierge service, allowing members on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to drive up to a Sam’s location, get help from a staffer entering items through the Sam’s Club app, then waiting as another worker gathers their order and brings it to their car.

As the old commercial goes, membership has its privileges. Even if you don’t need that level of service, it’s nice to know that premium Sam’s Club members can expect that level of attention. And now, you can not only sign up for a one-year membership to the exclusive warehouse store club, you can basically do it for free.

If you want to become a new Sam’s Club member, you can sign up now for just $45, which gives you access to their overwhelming supply of grocery, household, electronics, furniture, and other critical goods in their nearly 600 warehouse club locations in 44 states.

Of course, we already said it was basically free. And it is. Within 10 days of signing up, you’ll receive a $25 eGiftcard via email. After the purchase of $20 or more at SamsClub.com, you’ll get a second eGiftcard for $20, effectively paying for the cost of your entire membership.

If you’ve ever been through a Sam’s Club, you already know the volume discounts available on literally thousands of goods, which makes an effectively free membership a must, particularly for any large or growing families.

This offer is only good for new Sam’s Club members in the United States, but if you qualify, it’s an amazing way to get the giant warehouse club savings at the lowest possible cost.

Prices are subject to change.

