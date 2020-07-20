Guerilla artists are installing statues to celebrate Trump's historic legacy as a "destroyer of civil rights and liberties"

Since Trump has made such a stink about memorializing historical losers in statue form, the Trump Statue Initiative has decided to take it upon themselves to bestow the same honor on the famously narcissistic 45th President of the United States. As they explain on their website:
The Trump Statue Initiative is a way for artists to share their point of view on our 45th President's most notoriously self-serving, narcissistic, and racist moments. And then memorialize his legacy in a way our President can truly relate: Realistic heroic statues. Yeah, unfortunately, statues and monuments are something the big guy is spending a lot of tax payers' dollars protecting right now, while we scramble to find funding to fight surging COVID-19 infections, historic unemployment, and daily racist attacks.
We encourage you to join our movement and create special statues of your own, or perhaps vote for one of our pieces you see today to be a permanent installation here in historic Washington DC.
Existing installations include "The Poser," located at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC:
"The Poser" by the Trump Statue Initiative
As well as "The Bunker," conveniently positioned in front of the DC branch of the Trump Hotel:
"The Bunker" by the Trump Statue Initiative"
