Perfect for weddings, Valentine's Day, anniversaries, bridal showers, funerals, etc., these "personalized cum and vag rags" arrive as a handsome set of two. Nonheteronormative couples will be delighted to know that both towels can be cum or vag or indeed anything they please, so long as it is a glib yet outré reference to wiping up genitourinary discharges. [h/t kthor]
As we enter the teen years it appears I have lost my ability to pick the most awesome presents. I fail to understand how a Lava Lamp is more exciting than a machete. It is likely more affordable. Regardless, I am not going to force the kid to play with a machete. Enjoy your lamp! […]
Nothing says “I love you” more than a greeting card featuring a indefatigable, tube-crawling plumber with a shroom-habit. Get this Hallmark Nintendo Super Mario Valentine’s Day Card for Significant Other on Amazon for just [amazon_link asins=’B07HSKCLNM’ template=’PriceLink’ store=’boingboing’ marketplace=’US’ link_id=’6f1885d0-c9ba-45f0-9757-aa245df73f0f’].
Though I keep buying the damned things, I’ve never liked any of the portable bluetooth (or airplay) speakers I’ve gotten: they’re all too large, too daft, too boofy or too tinny, too fancy, too hinky. So when I was handed the JBL Go 2, my mind immediately turned to regifting it. I’m glad I didn’t, […]
Going to the grocery store used to just be a daily chore you had to fit into your schedule. But now, a trip to the grocery store can actually be dangerous, especially for the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. Which is why Sam’s Club has started an actual concierge service, allowing members on […]
You don’t often find laundry duty on the list of everyone’s favorite household chores. Sure, it isn’t usually back-breaking work, but if you’ve got a family, especially a family with young children, it can feel like the never-ending churn and ever-present hum of the washer and dryer never ends. Which isn’t far from wrong. Procter […]
Some pieces of tech aren’t really expected to have personality. They were created for function, compact black squares that do their duty, do it well, and do it in relative obscurity. Then there are creations like the Tivoo-Max Smart Alarm Clock and Speaker. It’s the equivalent of the theater kid in high school — loud, […]