Personalized cum and vag rags

Perfect for weddings, Valentine's Day, anniversaries, bridal showers, funerals, etc., these " personalized cum and vag rags " arrive as a handsome set of two. Nonheteronormative couples will be delighted to know that both towels can be cum or vag or indeed anything they please, so long as it is a glib yet outré reference to wiping up genitourinary discharges. [h/t kthor ]

My daughter wants a pink lava lamp, not a machete As we enter the teen years it appears I have lost my ability to pick the most awesome presents. I fail to understand how a Lava Lamp is more exciting than a machete. It is likely more affordable. Regardless, I am not going to force the kid to play with a machete. Enjoy your lamp! […] READ THE REST

Super Mario Valentine's Day Card Nothing says “I love you” more than a greeting card featuring a indefatigable, tube-crawling plumber with a shroom-habit. Get this Hallmark Nintendo Super Mario Valentine’s Day Card for Significant Other on Amazon for just [amazon_link asins=’B07HSKCLNM’ template=’PriceLink’ store=’boingboing’ marketplace=’US’ link_id=’6f1885d0-c9ba-45f0-9757-aa245df73f0f’]. READ THE REST

JBL's Go 2 pocket bluetooth speaker is the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer Though I keep buying the damned things, I’ve never liked any of the portable bluetooth (or airplay) speakers I’ve gotten: they’re all too large, too daft, too boofy or too tinny, too fancy, too hinky. So when I was handed the JBL Go 2, my mind immediately turned to regifting it. I’m glad I didn’t, […] READ THE REST

Get a Sam's Club membership for basically free with this gift card offer Going to the grocery store used to just be a daily chore you had to fit into your schedule. But now, a trip to the grocery store can actually be dangerous, especially for the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. Which is why Sam’s Club has started an actual concierge service, allowing members on […] READ THE REST