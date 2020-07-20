/ Rob Beschizza / 10:40 am Mon Jul 20, 2020

Personalized cum and vag rags

Perfect for weddings, Valentine's Day, anniversaries, bridal showers, funerals, etc., these "personalized cum and vag rags" arrive as a handsome set of two. Nonheteronormative couples will be delighted to know that both towels can be cum or vag or indeed anything they please, so long as it is a glib yet outré reference to wiping up genitourinary discharges. [h/t kthor]