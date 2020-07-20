Pre-order the sequel to Ernest Cline's Ready Player One

The much-awaited sequel to Ernest Cline's Ready Player One (2012), called Ready Player Two, is available for pre-order . It'll be released on November 24. According to Wikipedia, Cline says the sequel will have a "different story-line involving all of the characters, while still exploring pop culture references like the first book."

