Pre-order the sequel to Ernest Cline's Ready Player One

The much-awaited sequel to Ernest Cline's Ready Player One (2012), called Ready Player Two, is available for pre-order. It'll be released on November 24. According to Wikipedia, Cline says the sequel will have a "different story-line involving all of the characters, while still exploring pop culture references like the first book."
If you want an easy, on-the-go listening option, you can always just make the simplest move, join the herd and pick up the latest AirPods Pro. It’s only $250, right? While AirPods are great, they aren’t perfect. Once you shop around a bit, you’ll find there are loads of quality earbuds out there that are […]
Built in 1978, this 2,316 square foot home in Las Vegas was built underground with an artificial outdoors to make it feel like you are living above ground. From above it appears to be an empty lot. It is extremely claustrophobic, and reminds me of the movie adaptation of Harlan Ellison’s “A Boy and His […]
If you’ve wondered what it must be like for employees working in stores and having to deal with mask-deniers while trying to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing, wonder no more. This guy from Provo, UT has a Twitter thread of what his life has been like trying to implement a new mandatory mask-wearing policy in […]
Going to the grocery store used to just be a daily chore you had to fit into your schedule. But now, a trip to the grocery store can actually be dangerous, especially for the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. Which is why Sam’s Club has started an actual concierge service, allowing members on […]
You don’t often find laundry duty on the list of everyone’s favorite household chores. Sure, it isn’t usually back-breaking work, but if you’ve got a family, especially a family with young children, it can feel like the never-ending churn and ever-present hum of the washer and dryer never ends. Which isn’t far from wrong. Procter […]