Trump threatens to send armed federal forces to 'Democrat' cities

“We’re sending law enforcement,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We can’t let this happen to the cities.”

Impeached and manifestly unfit U.S. president Donald Trump said on Monday he will send federal forces to more 'Democrat' cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon, with unmarked cars and unidentified forces angered people throughout the nation.

Trump called out New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland, CA, as places to send federal agents, and disparaged the cities’ mayors as “liberal Democrats.”

“We’re sending law enforcement,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We can’t let this happen to the cities.” State and local leaders in Oregon, as well as members of Congress, have called for Trump to remove Department of Homeland Security secret police forces from Portland, Oregon, after videos showed unidentified federal personnel rounding up people and whisking them away in black minivans. “Not only do I believe he is breaking the law, but he is also endangering the lives of Portlanders,” the city’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, tweeted, having previously called the federal presence “political theater” in an election year. Trump, trailing in opinion polls behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, in June declared himself “president of law and order” and threatened to send the U.S. military into cities after sometimes violent protests and looting in the aftermath of African American George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Separately, The Chicago Tribune reports that DHS is making plans to deploy an estimated 150 federal agents in the city this week.