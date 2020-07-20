Trump's re-election campaign spent $50.3 million in June, Biden's presidential campaign spent $36.9 million

Trump outspent Biden in June by $13.4 million dollars.

Also, in June Trump also spent about twice what he spent the month prior.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign spent $36.9 million in June, ending the month with $108.9 million in cash, according to a disclosure filed on Monday with the Federal Election Commission.

Impeached U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign increased spending in June, spending more than $50 million - about twice what Trump spent the month before.

Trump ended the month with $113 million in cash, according to a disclosure filed on Monday with the Federal Election Commission. Trump’s campaign funneled money into television ads as public opinion polls showed his Democratic opponent Joe Biden increasingly building a significant lead ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

