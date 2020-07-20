Utah grocery employee recounts mask policy drama at the store

If you've wondered what it must be like for employees working in stores and having to deal with mask-deniers while trying to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing, wonder no more.

This guy from Provo, UT has a Twitter thread of what his life has been like trying to implement a new mandatory mask-wearing policy in the grocery store he works in.

As my friend John Bergin commented: "This entire thread reads like a Thomas M. Disch novel with a dash of Kafka. Not even exaggerating."

This is a thread of fun times I had while enforcing the new company policy of required masks at the grocery store I work at — the unbreakable thomas richins (@RichinsThomas) July 12, 2020

One woman came in with her husband, neither had masks. I offered them free masks. She turned around and waited outside in 101 degree heat (Fahrenheit) instead of just putting on a mask. She stood, arms folded, next to her idling motorcycle until her hubby was done shopping. — the unbreakable thomas richins (@RichinsThomas) July 12, 2020

One man looked at the “masks required” sign and power-walked in. We asked him to wear a sign. His face flushed with anger, and he took the mask (which we handed him inside a paper bag) and held the paper bag over his face and continued into the store. — the unbreakable thomas richins (@RichinsThomas) July 12, 2020

Image: Mika Baumeister on Unsplash