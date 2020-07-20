/ Gareth Branwyn / 11:14 am Mon Jul 20, 2020

Utah grocery employee recounts mask policy drama at the store

If you've wondered what it must be like for employees working in stores and having to deal with mask-deniers while trying to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing, wonder no more.

This guy from Provo, UT has a Twitter thread of what his life has been like trying to implement a new mandatory mask-wearing policy in the grocery store he works in.

As my friend John Bergin commented: "This entire thread reads like a Thomas M. Disch novel with a dash of Kafka. Not even exaggerating."

Image: Mika Baumeister on Unsplash