Watch Leonard Cohen do stand-up comedy

Enjoy the unique comedy stylings of Leonard Cohen! He's quite funny although I keep waiting for him to break into song or, at the very least, do an impression of Dustin Hoffman. The clip is included in the 1965 documentary Ladies and Gentlemen... Mr. Leonard Cohen , which also included his reading of "The only tourist in Havana turns his thoughts homeward" that I posted about previously . You can watch the full documentary here:

