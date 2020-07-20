Watch "Portal," a trippy and evocative experimental short

Designer Takayuki Sato wanted to turn his artist logo into a sci-fi short, and the result is "Portal."
He says:
This is my personal project created for learning and for exploring new creativity. Like the short films I've made so far, I love creating imaginary worlds, looking for moments of beauty and adding the illusion of light. This time, the logo of OTAS.TV, which is my artist logo, becomes the "portal" and after passing through it, we will travel to the unique world I imagined and created freely. I hope you enjoy it.
Image: Vimeo / Takayuki Sato
Milton Glaser, the graphic designer who defined the visual style of the 1960s and 1970s, has died at age 91 of a stroke. Thanks for all the color, Mr. Glaser. You’ve seen his work everywhere, from the iconic “I ♥ NY” graphic for a 1977 tourism campaign to the incredible poster included in Bob Dylan’s […]
From 1967 through the 1980s, Emory Douglas was the Minister of Culture for the Black Panther Party, the revolutionary social justice and political organization founded in Oakland, California. Douglas was the art director, designer, and primary artist for The Black Panther Newsletter and created the iconic Black Panther flyers, handouts, and posters. His work is […]
Peter Stults is a New York-based graphic designer and illustrator who has used his quarantine productively: by designing movie posters for an imagined Lando Calrissian spin-off trilogy. During quarantine I imagined we lived in a world where we had a Lando Calrissian spin-off series pic.twitter.com/6MDe7hrXYX — Peter Stults (@Stultsified) March 29, 2020 These are beautiful […]
Going to the grocery store used to just be a daily chore you had to fit into your schedule. But now, a trip to the grocery store can actually be dangerous, especially for the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. Which is why Sam’s Club has started an actual concierge service, allowing members on […]
You don’t often find laundry duty on the list of everyone’s favorite household chores. Sure, it isn’t usually back-breaking work, but if you’ve got a family, especially a family with young children, it can feel like the never-ending churn and ever-present hum of the washer and dryer never ends. Which isn’t far from wrong. Procter […]
Some pieces of tech aren’t really expected to have personality. They were created for function, compact black squares that do their duty, do it well, and do it in relative obscurity. Then there are creations like the Tivoo-Max Smart Alarm Clock and Speaker. It’s the equivalent of the theater kid in high school — loud, […]