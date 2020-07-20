/ Andrea James / 6:00 am Mon Jul 20, 2020

Watch "Portal," a trippy and evocative experimental short

Designer Takayuki Sato wanted to turn his artist logo into a sci-fi short, and the result is "Portal."

He says:

This is my personal project created for learning and for exploring new creativity. Like the short films I've made so far, I love creating imaginary worlds, looking for moments of beauty and adding the illusion of light. This time, the logo of OTAS.TV, which is my artist logo, becomes the "portal" and after passing through it, we will travel to the unique world I imagined and created freely. I hope you enjoy it.

Image: Vimeo / Takayuki Sato