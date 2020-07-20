/ Andrea James / 5:00 am Mon Jul 20, 2020

Watch this whirlwind tour of eight of the world's greatest gardens

NOWNESS created eight episodes that beautifully showcase some remarkable gardens from around the world, like the Sunnylands desert garden in California:

The gardens featured in the full-length episodes are:

Each one has a voiceover by the garden's primary caretaker, and the caretakers' philosophies on gardens and aesthetics are all surprisingly diverse.

Image: YouTube / NOWNESS