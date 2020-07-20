Watch this whirlwind tour of eight of the world's greatest gardens

NOWNESS created eight episodes that beautifully showcase some remarkable gardens from around the world, like the Sunnylands desert garden in California:
The gardens featured in the full-length episodes are:
Each one has a voiceover by the garden's primary caretaker, and the caretakers' philosophies on gardens and aesthetics are all surprisingly diverse.
Chiako Yamamoto is the first and only female sensei of Japan’s revered bonsai masters. She shows trees of various sizes and ages, including those she inherited from relatives generations ago.
