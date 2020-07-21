Cat helps self to Dean of Canterbury Cathedral's milk during sermon

Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, is delivering online sermons from the garden during the pandemic. 1 Peter 2:2 informs us that newborn babes desire the "milk of the word of God", but Willis's cat is thirsty for the standard stuff.

Jesus Christ appears in a Colombian tree Residents of Magangué, Colombia recently broke the compulsory quarantine to visit Jesus Christ who was hanging out in a tree. Praise be to pareidolia. From a El Tiempo via Google Translate: “It looks clear and everyone is praying to him and asking him to cure the land of this evil and to protect Magangué,” says […] READ THE REST

Ancient Israelites got high in temple Archaeologists from the Israel Museum and colleagues found residue of cannabis containing THC on an altar in the ancient Israelite temple of Tel Arad. Apparently, the discovery in this 2,700-year-old temple south of Tel Aviv, Israel, is the first proof that ancient Jews used weed in rituals. From the BBC News: Researchers concluded that cannabis […] READ THE REST

Priest in Italy accidentally leaves on camera's filters during online service, hilarity ensues An unidentified priest in Italy didn’t let the coronavirus situation stop him from doing mass. He simply live-streamed the service instead. Amusingly though, he left on his camera’s filters which overlayed a space helmet, some glitter, dumbbells (?), and a Walter White hat and sunglasses get-up onto his otherwise serious broadcast. Twitter user Gavin Shoebridge […] READ THE REST

With this training, you’ll learn the ins & outs of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, & CompTIA If your company makes it out of this COVID 19-fueled nightmare one day, you may well have the cloud to thank for part of that. A survey found that almost 40 percent of companies have used cloud technology to scale infrastructure to better help them meet demand and control costs brought on by virus-driven changes. […] READ THE REST

Get a fully refurbished and certified Dell desktop computer at a huge savings We’re a latest and greatest kind of culture. We want the newest, shiniest, fastest piece of tech in existence — and many are willing to pay top dollar for the privilege of saying no one owns one better. The reality is that life at the tech pinnacle is incredibly fleeting. Within months, sometimes weeks, even […] READ THE REST