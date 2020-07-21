The absolute joy of pressure washing

It's powered by 120 volts AC, and has a long cord so I usually don't need an extension cord. It also has four different nozzles plus one attachment for soap. It has a soap tank, which I fill with liquid soap. Using the highest pressure nozzle, I have to be careful because it will actually chew a hole in concrete. I use the lowest pressure nozzle to wash windows and the exterior of the house when it gets dirty. It's also a great way to get rid of black widows and spider eggs from lawn furniture. I love this thing.

I bought this Sun Joe SPX3200 pressure washer in April 2019 and I seem to find a use for it every weekend. This thing is fantastic. It cleans mold from bricks, stains from concrete, and most recently, I used it to clean 10-year-old outdoor furniture made from teak wood:

These excellent noise canceling bluetooth over-ear headphones are on sale again Use code ADHNRSNZ to get these excellent noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ear headphones for a great price. Both my daughters have a pair and use them for hours a day. The batteries last a long time, and the noise canceling is comparable to my Bose wired noise-canceling headphones. READ THE REST

Good price on Calvin Klein T-Shirt 5-pack I used to buy Gildan T-shirts, but after Carla bought me Calvin Klein t-shirts, I noticed a big difference in the quality of the fabric. The Calvin Klein cotton feels a lot better! And occasionally Amazon has the shirts on sale. Right now you can get a 5-pack for a really good price. I just […] READ THE REST

Nifty itty bitty flashlight fits on a zipper pull Under 1.5-inches long, the Streamlight Nano flashlight has a quick-release clip so you can easily keep it on a zipper pull or flashlight. It’s powered by four button cells. Here’s a photo of it next to a tube of Chapstick: READ THE REST

This 180 degree headlamp is a game changer for night hiking If you enjoy the outdoors, you know that it’s not necessarily any scarier at night than it is during the day. But it sure can seem that way when you’re using a traditional flashlight that effectively gives you tunnel vision: You see just the spot where you aim and nothing else. That’s why the H2 Headlamp […] READ THE REST

With this training, you’ll learn the ins & outs of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, & CompTIA If your company makes it out of this COVID 19-fueled nightmare one day, you may well have the cloud to thank for part of that. A survey found that almost 40 percent of companies have used cloud technology to scale infrastructure to better help them meet demand and control costs brought on by virus-driven changes. […] READ THE REST