/ Mark Frauenfelder / 1:28 pm Tue Jul 21, 2020

The absolute joy of pressure washing

I bought this Sun Joe SPX3200 pressure washer in April 2019 and I seem to find a use for it every weekend. This thing is fantastic. It cleans mold from bricks, stains from concrete, and most recently, I used it to clean 10-year-old outdoor furniture made from teak wood:

 

my weekends have become “what else can I pressure wash”

It's powered by 120 volts AC, and has a long cord so I usually don't need an extension cord. It also has four different nozzles plus one attachment for soap. It has a soap tank, which I fill with liquid soap. Using the highest pressure nozzle, I have to be careful because it will actually chew a hole in concrete. I use the lowest pressure nozzle to wash windows and the exterior of the house when it gets dirty. It's also a great way to get rid of black widows and spider eggs from lawn furniture. I love this thing.