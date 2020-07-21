The Lincoln Project turns Trump's disastrous Fox interview into a Seinfeld parody

The Lincoln Project knows how to get under Trump's monomolecular skin. Its latest video, which uses clips from Trump's dumpster fire Fox interview, was edited into an episode of Trumpfeld, complete with laugh track.

