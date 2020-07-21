The Lincoln Project turns Trump's disastrous Fox interview into a Seinfeld parody

The Lincoln Project knows how to get under Trump's monomolecular skin. Its latest video, which uses clips from Trump's dumpster fire Fox interview, was edited into an episode of Trumpfeld, complete with laugh track.
The Lincoln project, a political group founded by Republican nevertrumpers, released an ad this weekend that takes a look at Trump’s claim that he’s a law and order president. Trump’s campaign manager is a felon. His deputy campaign manager is a felon. His national security advisor is a felon. His foreign policy advisor is a […]
Powerful stuff. Wait for it at the end. https://t.co/nDnhTFxDIN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 21, 2020
The Lincoln Project has dedicated a video to Kentucky’s US Senator Mitch McConnell. They highlight his history of self-enrichment and failure to help Kentucky out much.
